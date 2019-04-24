Home

On April 20, 2019 Shirley E. Brown peacefully passed away. She was the beloved sister of Joan Baranoski, Peggy Wefelmeyer and Judy Snyder; she was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. an Saturday at the Oak Crest Village Chapel. Interment in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Little Sisters of the Poor, or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
