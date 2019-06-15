Services Barr Funeral Home Inc 120 Logan St Lewistown , PA 17044 (717) 248-5486 Resources More Obituaries for Shirley Bull Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shirley Bull

Our Mom, Shirley Lou (Horning) Bull of Juniata Terrace, Lewistown passed away, at the age of 85 on June 13, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Family was always most important to her and she loved and appreciated her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her siblings and the extended families of Horning and Bull relatives.



Shirley was born in Mifflin, PA on August 24, 1933 to Walter Horning (Sr.) and Freda Horning and was the sixth of nine children. Her family moved to Juniata Terrace in 1940 and she attended Terrace School, and Lewistown High School, graduating in 1951.



After graduation, she moved to Maryland, and while living with her sister Theda, and her brother-in-law Darwin (Riden), she met the love of her life, Leonard Bull, a tall, handsome U.S. Marine Sergeant. It was pretty much love at first sight, and they were married on Halloween, 1953 as he was home on leave. After his service in the Korean War, they settled in Baltimore County, MD where they raised three sons, Mitchell, Scott and Steven.



Her life changed in 1974, when Lenny passed away unexpectedly, and she took on the task of being a single parent and returned to the workforce, running the office operations for a series of doctors and dentists, in a "one girl office", handling scheduling, billing and office operations. At the same time, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a driver to and from our baseball games, and the best role model and mom she could be, helping to launch us into the world.



In 1995, she decided to retire and move back to the Terrace, into the same home she grew up in. She picked up the planning of the annual family reunions, got very involved with her community and served as a member of the Juniata Terrace Borough Council for 17 years. She loved visiting family in Maryland, California and Chicago, and made many trips to far-away places such as Alaska, Hawaii and Mexico. She also took up writing poetry and composed many wonderful poems for her network of family and friends, especially for special occasions and holidays. Her poems were heartfelt and serve as great keepsakes for everyone who read them.



Her home was open to all, and she always had people visiting from the neighborhood, family members from all over the area could just drop in for coffee and to discuss the local issues. A fiercely loyal Democrat, she was steadfast in her political views. In later years, she was an avid reader and gardener, planting flowers in her backyard and on the boulevard. She also enjoyed participating in the monthly luncheons with her high school friends, and entertaining friends and family.



Mom was preceded in death by our Dad, Lenny, and her siblings, Virginia, Ethel, Walter (Pete), Bette, Dick, and Bob. She was a loving sister to her surviving siblings, Theda, and Donald (Bette) and her sisters-in-law Joyce and Joy; a wonderful mother to Mitch (Alice), Scott (Debby) and Steve; a grandmother to Lindsay, Margeaux and Julie (Veronica) and a great-grandmother to Luke. She is also survived by a very large extended family of nieces, nephews and their families on both the Horning and Bull sides of the family.



Mom's strong spirit and independent nature (some would say stubborn) always served her well, especially through her diagnosis and many treatments. She was a fighter and always wanted to do things for herself and her way. She loved her morning coffee, her patty melts and teaberry ice cream. We will always treasure her in our hearts and share laughter and tears on things that "Shird" said or did. She will be missed by all.



We would like to thank Dr. Valdivia, his staff and all of the wonderful people at Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger-Danville and William Penn Nursing for their kindness and professional care for her.



The family will be conducting a private service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701, or a .



Arrangements are under the care of The Barr Funeral Home Inc and Crematory, 120 Logan Street, Lewistown.



