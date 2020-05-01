Shirley Bulmash
Shirley Greenspun Bulmash, of Baltimore, MD, died on April 29, 2020 at the age of 92. Mrs. Bulmash was the matriarch of a large family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Max (Judy) Bulmash and Risa (Harry) Miller; grandchildren, Leah (Dr. Saul) Feldman, Sara (Tsvi) Zilberstein, Chani (Dr. Yaakov) Siegel, Ari (Adina) Miller, Simcha Bulmash, Rochel (Yechiel) Yarmish, Miriam (Moshe) Davidson, Sora (Yaakov) Kaganoff, Dr. Elie (Sima) Miller, Malky (Eli) Blumenkehl, Brocha (Avi) Shonfeld, Devora (Avrumi) Melamed, Moshe (Sara) Bulmash, and Shammai (Shiffy) Bulmash; and many dozens of great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Melvin Bulmash; sister, Bernice (Burt) Katz; and parents, Max and Dora Greenspun.

Funeral services are private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 1, 2020.
