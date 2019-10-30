Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Ripken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley C. Ripken


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley C. Ripken Notice
Shirley C. Ripken, 88, of Perryville, MD, formerly of Bel Air, passed away at home October 25, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 1, 1931, the daughter of the late Moses and Ruth Collette. Shirley was an avid golfer and an amazing cook. She will be remembered as a woman devoted to her family, especially to her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, William K. Ripken of Perryville; her daughter, Gail Cooper, and her husband Danny of Havre de Grace; 2 grandchildren, Michael Callanan (Tracey) and Collette Keane (Chris); 6 great grandchildren, Isabella, Austin, Caitlyn, Emma, Elliana, and Everly; her brother and sister-in-law David and Kathy Collette as well as several nieces and nephews.

A service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday October 31, 2019 at Tarring- Cargo Funeral Home, P.A., 333 South Parke St., Aberdeen, MD 21001 with visitation Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm at the funeral home as well as one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. To send condolences visit www.taringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now