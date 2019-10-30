|
Shirley C. Ripken, 88, of Perryville, MD, formerly of Bel Air, passed away at home October 25, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 1, 1931, the daughter of the late Moses and Ruth Collette. Shirley was an avid golfer and an amazing cook. She will be remembered as a woman devoted to her family, especially to her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, William K. Ripken of Perryville; her daughter, Gail Cooper, and her husband Danny of Havre de Grace; 2 grandchildren, Michael Callanan (Tracey) and Collette Keane (Chris); 6 great grandchildren, Isabella, Austin, Caitlyn, Emma, Elliana, and Everly; her brother and sister-in-law David and Kathy Collette as well as several nieces and nephews.
A service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday October 31, 2019 at Tarring- Cargo Funeral Home, P.A., 333 South Parke St., Aberdeen, MD 21001 with visitation Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm at the funeral home as well as one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. To send condolences visit www.taringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019