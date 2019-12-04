Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Shirley C. Shultz Notice
On Saturday, November 30, 2019, Shirley (nee Courson) Shultz age 81 of Glen Arm. Loving mother of Kimberly Felts and her husband Dale and Kurtis Shultz and his wife Sharon of California; sister of the late Beverly C. Lauver and the late Robert L. Courson; sister in law of Regina Courson; grandmother of Jay, Jack, Jacob, Courson and Jaxson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, December 7 from 1:30-2:30 PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Shirley with memorial contributions to the , 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
