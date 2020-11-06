1/
Shirley Callahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Hope Newton Callahan, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on October 29, 2020. She was 90.

Mrs. Callahan was born to James F. Newton and Ethel "Dotsie" Whitted Newton in Concord, North Carolina. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert L. Callahan, Sr., loving mother of Robert L. Callahan, Jr., Erin L. Maphis, Allison C. Lempka, and husband Gerald Lempka, Jr. Shirley was the celebrated grandmother of Amber Mitton and husband Jason, Ryann Callahan, Jordan Pentz Thompson and husband Ryan, Derek Pentz, Andrew Lempka, Casey Lempka and great-grandmother of Taylor Van Gorder, Parker Mitton, Colton Thompson, and Bode Higgins, also, daughter in law Sheran Callahan and son in law Scott Pentz. Mrs. Callahan is survived by her sister Marlene Edwards of Concord, NC. along with beloved sisters in law, Charlotte Hawkins, Nancy Case, sister friend Norma Schnepf, brother-in-law Allen Callahan and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters and her son-in-law Patrick D. Maphis. Mrs. Callahan was a distinctively multi-talented matriarch with boundless creativity, artistic elegance, and impeccable taste. Her hobbies included reading, antique collecting, furniture refinishing, art and painting, gardening, sewing and embroidery. Services for Mrs. Callahan will be private.

Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Avenue, Aberdeen, MD 21001, or Grace Place, P.O. Box 371, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved