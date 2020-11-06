Shirley Hope Newton Callahan, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on October 29, 2020. She was 90.
Mrs. Callahan was born to James F. Newton and Ethel "Dotsie" Whitted Newton in Concord, North Carolina. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert L. Callahan, Sr., loving mother of Robert L. Callahan, Jr., Erin L. Maphis, Allison C. Lempka, and husband Gerald Lempka, Jr. Shirley was the celebrated grandmother of Amber Mitton and husband Jason, Ryann Callahan, Jordan Pentz Thompson and husband Ryan, Derek Pentz, Andrew Lempka, Casey Lempka and great-grandmother of Taylor Van Gorder, Parker Mitton, Colton Thompson, and Bode Higgins, also, daughter in law Sheran Callahan and son in law Scott Pentz. Mrs. Callahan is survived by her sister Marlene Edwards of Concord, NC. along with beloved sisters in law, Charlotte Hawkins, Nancy Case, sister friend Norma Schnepf, brother-in-law Allen Callahan and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters and her son-in-law Patrick D. Maphis. Mrs. Callahan was a distinctively multi-talented matriarch with boundless creativity, artistic elegance, and impeccable taste. Her hobbies included reading, antique collecting, furniture refinishing, art and painting, gardening, sewing and embroidery. Services for Mrs. Callahan will be private.
Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Avenue, Aberdeen, MD 21001, or Grace Place, P.O. Box 371, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.
Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
.