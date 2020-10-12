Shirley Carp (nee Rice) passed away on October 11, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her loving children, Joanne (Kevin) Quam and Barry (Amy) Carp; grandchildren, Ken Quam (Rachel was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph Carp; brothers, Bernie Rice and Marvin Rice; and parents, Rose and Chaim Rice.
Shirley was a vibrant person, always on the go, and loved living life to the fullest with friends and family. She will truly be missed by many.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, or the charity of your choice
.