1/
Shirley Carter
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 1, 2020 Shirley Jane (Wehland) Carter, a third generation Howard County resident, passed peacefully at home. She was born July 9, 1928 to the late Rudolph Henry and Shirley Jane (Tilghman) Carter.

A lifelong member of St Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbia where she was baptized, she devoted her life to her church and religion. After graduating from Ellicott City High School she went on to work in the Classified Department. of the Baltimore Sun. She stopped working to raise her sons.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul Bryan Carter, Sr. She is survived by her loving sons Paul Bryan Carter, Jr., and Bruce Robert Carter, dear brother Henry Wehland and his wife Dorothy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the Slack Funeral Home P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Graveside services will be held Friday 10:30 a.m. at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery (Pfeiffer's Corner), 6004 Waterloo Rd., Columbia, MD 21045. Please Omit Flowers. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Carter's name may be directed to St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church at the above address or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Facial Coverings must be worn inside the funeral home and social distancing guidelines must be followed in the funeral home and at the cemetery. Please see www.slackfuenralhome.com for online condolences and directions

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery (Pfeiffer's Corner)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved