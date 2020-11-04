On November 1, 2020 Shirley Jane (Wehland) Carter, a third generation Howard County resident, passed peacefully at home. She was born July 9, 1928 to the late Rudolph Henry and Shirley Jane (Tilghman) Carter.
A lifelong member of St Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbia where she was baptized, she devoted her life to her church and religion. After graduating from Ellicott City High School she went on to work in the Classified Department. of the Baltimore Sun. She stopped working to raise her sons.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul Bryan Carter, Sr. She is survived by her loving sons Paul Bryan Carter, Jr., and Bruce Robert Carter, dear brother Henry Wehland and his wife Dorothy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the Slack Funeral Home P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Graveside services will be held Friday 10:30 a.m. at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery (Pfeiffer's Corner), 6004 Waterloo Rd., Columbia, MD 21045. Please Omit Flowers. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Carter's name may be directed to St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church at the above address or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
