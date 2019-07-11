|
On July 7, 2019, Shirley Frances Clark (nee Gardner), beloved wife of 63 years to Earnest Clark; devoted mother of Steven Clark and his partner, Corine Kimball, Christopher Clark and his wife Elizabeth, and Kimberley Ponter and her husband Matthew; dear sister of Elizabeth Gardner, and Carolyn Gardner. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 1706 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex, MD, 21221. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD. 21714-5014 or . Private interment. Arrangements by the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019