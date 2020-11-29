1/1
Shirley Courtney
On November 23, 2020, Shirley Courtney (nee DeJoy), 85, of Parkville, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of Francis A. Courtney for 63 years; loving mother of Linda C. Dooley, Michael F. Courtney (Cathy), and David E. Courtney, Sr. (Diane); cherished grandmother of Catherine Soler (Brian), David E. Courtney, Jr. (Katie), Leah McVey (Pat), Kevin Courtney, Ryan Courtney, Abby Marconi (Robbie) and Courtney Booker; treasured great-grandmother of Nolan, Piper and Ronan Courtney, Rhys McVey, and Toby and Tyton Soler; cherished daughter of the late Edward F. DeJoy, Sr. and the late Anna (nee Mullen) DeJoy; and dear sister of Edward F. DeJoy, Jr. (Pam), the late Marvene L. Anthony (Larry), and the late Dorothy J. Mack. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service and interment will be private. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the Summer of 2021. The family is asking that donations be made in her memory to The American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bob and Nora Rueter
Friend
