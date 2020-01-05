|
On December 30, 2019, Shirley Dorothy Phipps, beloved wife of Warren E. Phipps, Sr.; devoted mother of Warren E. Phipps, Jr. (Sylvia), and the late Cheryl L. Nickoles (John); grandmother of Brian E. Phipps, Caren L. Nazelrod (Ryan), John Nickoles Jr., and Kevin A. Phipps; great grandmother of Ruby Phipps, Beau Phipps, Colton Nazelrod, Logan Nickoles, Koral Phipps, and Caroline Nazelrod.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 am. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020