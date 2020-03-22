|
|
Shirley Elaine Sachs, age 86, of Abingdon, MD passed away on March 17, 2020. Shirley was the loving spouse of the late John Irvin Sachs; devoted mother of Anna Thompson, Teresa Monaghan, Deborah Williams, and James and Timothy Sachs; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Services will be private. Those who desire may send contributions to: - Maryland, 217 E. Redwood Street, 23rd Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020