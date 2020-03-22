Home

Shirley Elaine Sachs


1934 - 2020
Shirley Elaine Sachs Notice
Shirley Elaine Sachs, age 86, of Abingdon, MD passed away on March 17, 2020. Shirley was the loving spouse of the late John Irvin Sachs; devoted mother of Anna Thompson, Teresa Monaghan, Deborah Williams, and James and Timothy Sachs; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Services will be private. Those who desire may send contributions to: - Maryland, 217 E. Redwood Street, 23rd Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
