The family of Shirley Etta James is sad to announce her passing January 29, 2020 in Aberdeen, Maryland. Born on September 6, 1940, she was one of nine children born to the late Albert C. Lewis and Hattie E. Kennard Lewis of Churchville Maryland. Shirley was a 1958 graduate of the Central Consolidated High School in Hickory.
Shirley took an early retirement from NVF Company in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania when she married Bennie H. James who preceded her in death in 2014. Her first marriage to George H. Harris of Nottingham, Pa. blessed them with four children. She enjoyed listening and dancing to classic R&B music.
Shirley is survived by three daughters; Deborah Williams of Elkton, Maryland, Donna Miller of Oxford, Pa and Dina Harris of Elkton, Maryland; one son Claude (Manny) Waldon; her aunt centenarian Corrina Kennard; three sisters; Frances Fax, Anne Bishop and Octavia Irene Giles (Roger) all of Aberdeen, Maryland; one brother Albert Lewis (Maggie) of Baltimore, Maryland; four granddaughters; one grandson; five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one daughter Deanna Harris, one grandson Terry Williams Jr., three sisters Catherine Lewis, Grace Bishop, Alma Cromwell and one brother Darlington Lewis.
A memorial service will be scheduled by the family at a later date.
Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.lisascottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020