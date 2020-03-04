|
On February 28, 2020, Shirley F. Kirwan (nee Fritz), beloved wife of Thomas
E. Kirwan; devoted mother of T. Wayne Kirwan (Adele) and Gail Lynn Kirwan; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Erin Rush, Kristopher Wayne Kirwan and Kelly Ann Risolo; loving great-grandmother of Thomas Anthony Risolo, Charlotte Annmarie Kirwan, Emily Ann Risolo and Cooper John Kirwan.
The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Friday, 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 11am at St. Peters Episcopal Church. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020