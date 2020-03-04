Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peters Episcopal Church

Shirley F. Kirwan

Shirley F. Kirwan Notice
On February 28, 2020, Shirley F. Kirwan (nee Fritz), beloved wife of Thomas

E. Kirwan; devoted mother of T. Wayne Kirwan (Adele) and Gail Lynn Kirwan; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Erin Rush, Kristopher Wayne Kirwan and Kelly Ann Risolo; loving great-grandmother of Thomas Anthony Risolo, Charlotte Annmarie Kirwan, Emily Ann Risolo and Cooper John Kirwan.

The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Friday, 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 11am at St. Peters Episcopal Church. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
