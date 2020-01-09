Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
More Obituaries for Shirley Levin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley F. Levin

Shirley F. Levin Notice
Shirley F. Levin (nee Feldman) passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 92. She is survived by her children, Sherie Levin, and Steve (Cindy) Levin, grandchildren, Matt (Libby) Levin, Kyle Levin, and Jordan Brooke Levin, great-granddaughter, Harper Cecile Levin, and sister-in-law, Edith Feldman. Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Cele and Frank Feldman, and siblings, Betty (Elly) Feldman and Ronnie Feldman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, January 9, at 2 pm. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
