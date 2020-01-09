Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Shirley F. Silver

Shirley F. Silver Notice
Shirley F. Silver (nee Freeman), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on January 7, 2020 at the age of 98. She is survived by her sons, Brian Silver and Marc Silver (Marsha Dale), her grandchildren, Daniela Dale Silver and Maya Dale Silver, and great granddaughter, Jolene Coleman. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald Silver, parents, Minnie and Harry Freeman, and siblings, Franklin Freeman, Paula Farb and Chester Freeman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, January 10, at 10 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061. In mourning at 6110 Rusk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21209, Friday following interment and Saturday with an evening service at 6:15 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
