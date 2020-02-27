|
Shirley Feldstein (nee Metzger), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 99. Shirley was very active in the community, formerly serving as the first and only female president of the Liberty Jewish Center. She was involved in NA'AMAT USA (formerly Pioneer Women), an Israel-focused organization dedicated to serving women and children, and volunteered with Israel Bonds.
Mrs. Feldstein was predeceased by her loving husband of 36 years, Milton Jay Feldstein, siblings Murray (Evelyn) Metzger and Jerome (Annette) Metzger, and her parents, Sadie and Samuel Metzger. She is survived by many adoring generations of nieces, nephews, and cousins, and will be remembered fondly by her special caregiver, Judy.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 1, at 12pm. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. The family will be receiving at 12135 Heneson Garth, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday following interment with a service at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020