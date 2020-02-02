|
On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Shirley Fennell (nee Male); beloved wife of the late Thomas Kelso Jr; devoted mother of Sheila and Chris, and his wife Sandy; cherished grandmother of Grace, Perry, C.J., Kyle, Abbey and the late Brendan; dearest sister of Penny, Fred and the late Sandy; also survived by 2 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4 to 7 at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook). A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11 AM, at St. Pius X Church, 6428 York Rd. Interment to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics of Baltimore County, 3701 Commerce Dr., Suite 103, Arbutus, MD 21227. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020