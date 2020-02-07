|
Shirley Marie Futty of Aberdeen died Tuesday, February 4 at Harford Memorial Hospital. She was 80.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD she was the daughter of the late Harry G. & Anna Estella (Cullum) Neidlein and wife of the late Charles E. Futty, Jr. who died in 1997.
A homemaker, Shirley was a member of Cranberry United Methodist Church in Perryman, MD for over 55 years. She served as a Sunday School teacher, Council chair, secretary of the Board of Trustees, and church historian. Shirley was a member of the choir for many years and was the driving force behind many craft sales over the years. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and participated in many bake sales and dinners. She helped publish a recipe book that was titled "136 Years Old and Still Cooking". In 1996 Shirley was one of the four original team leaders for Martha's Meals. For the past 20 years and counting, Cranberry UMC is still involved with other local area churches serving a free meal to those that are less
fortunate.
In 1972 there was a two-room schoolhouse that stood vacant for many years next to Cranberry UMC. Shirley and her very good friend and neighbor, Betty Nickle saw an opportunity to help the teenage youth in their community. With the help of Parks and Recreation they opened and operated Perryman's only teen center for approximately 10 years.
She is survived by her sons, C. Keith Futty and wife Sarah of Havre de Grace and Jeffery S. Futty and wife Patricia of Concord, VA; grandchildren, Rachael Mays and her husband Bryan and Michael Futty and his wife Kirstin; great grandchildren, Justice and Kiley and Khloe Marie, who is to be born soon and her siblings, Harry Neidlein, Jr. of Perryman, Ruth Piper of Havre de Grace and Dorothy Gross of Aberdeen. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her grandson, Jason Futty and her brothers, Franklin, Kenneth and Fleet Bowman.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 10:00am. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Cranberry United Methodist Church, PO Box 78, Perryman, MD 21130.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2020