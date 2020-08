Tracey, we are so very sorry for the loss of your mom. I remember her very well. You would share her Avon lipstick samples with me! Rick and I saw her at St Agnes one Sunday when we were visiting. She was so excited to see an old friend of yours! Please know our thoughts are with you at this time. Sorry we couldn't be there with you. Love you very much my dear friend.

Joan and Rick

Joan Long

Friend