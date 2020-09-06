1/1
Shirley Gray Ennis
Shirley Gray Ennis, 86, of Crisfield, died Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Baltimore, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Josephine Srebroski Gray.

She is survived by her husband, Gene N. Ennis; daughter, Mona Lynn Paro; son, John T. Paro, Jr./Vicki; step-son, Nathan David Ennis/Cristine of Tyrone, GA; son, Charles D. Ennis; son, Patrick J. Ennis/Regina; son, Gregory F. "Tigger" Ennis/Lee Ann of Crisfield; brother, Alfred S. Gray; sister, Vicky J. Gray; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

She was also preceded in death by a step-son, Gene N. Ennis, Jr.; and her brothers, Herbert Gray, Jr. and Calvin C. Gray.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home with her brother, Alfred S. Gray, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Somerset County Arts Council, 1100 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
