|
|
Shirley Herman (nee Feinberg), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Tuesday, October 29 at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerald H. Herman, parents, Mary and Julius Feinberg, and brothers, Raymond and Harold Feinberg. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Janie) Herman and Bonnie (Dr. Kenneth) Lippman, grandchildren, Nicole (Michael) Greene, Kelly Herman, Scott (Blaire) Herman, and Oliver Lippman, and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Greene, Grayson Greene, and Bodhi Herman.
Funeral services are private. Interment Arlington-Chizuk Amuno Congregation cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the . The family will be receiving at Woodholme Country Club 300 Woodholme Ave, Pikesville, MD 21208, on Thursday, October 31, from 12-7:30pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019