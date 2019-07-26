|
Shirley Shane Hoffman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 25, 2019 at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving daughter, Bonnie (Fred) Scherr, grandchildren, Mitchell (Suzanne) Scherr and Todd (Kelley) Scherr, and great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Aiden, Madelline, and Isabelle Scherr. Mrs. Hoffman was predeceased by her cherished husband, Milton "Dick" Hoffman, her son Jay Hoffman, siblings, Nettye Samuels and Morris Shane, and her parents, Mary and Phillip Shane.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, July 28, at 12 pm. Interment Beth Yehuda Anshe Kurland Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to any public library, Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Jacque Ziskind, 8509 Snowreath Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, or the . In mourning at 3420 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Tuesday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019