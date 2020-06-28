On June 24, 2020 Shirley Jane Stratton, of Reisterstown passed away. Beloved wife of the late William John Stratton. Mother of David Robert Stratton and his wife Monica, Linda Louise Stratton, and Richard James Stratton and his wife Celeste. Grandmother of James Stratton and his wife Sarah, Thomas Stratton and Elliot Stratton. Sister of the late Elizabeth Latch and her late husband William and sister in law of Dorothy Horner and her late husband Zane.
Family will receive friends on Friday,
July 3, 2020 3-5 & 7-9pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) Online condolences may be made at www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Family will receive friends on Friday,
July 3, 2020 3-5 & 7-9pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) Online condolences may be made at www.ElineFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.