On December 27, 2019, Shirley Jane Semon, of Glen Burnie; beloved companion of Gerald Livermon; loving aunt of Vicki Fador and Sue Ellen Malone; caring great-aunt of Allison and Emily Fador; and dear cousin to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lacy and Edith Cole; husband, Thomas Semon; brother, Harold Cole; and sister-in-law, Alice Cole.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Thurs., Jan. 2nd , from 3-6 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Fri., 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For condolences, please
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019