On March 29, 2019, Shirley Klein (nee Kramer), beloved wife of the late Hyman Klein; loving mother of Dr. Louis Klein (late Elizabeth Cauldwell-Klein); cherished sister of Mildred Berfeld, Irving Kramer, Stanley Kramer, and the late Eunice Bernstein; adored grandmother of Adam, Tamara, and David Klein; dear great-grandmother of Landon, Charlotte, and Ava Klein; devoted daughter of the late Rachael and Samuel Kramer.Funeral services and interment were held at Petach Tikvah Cemetery - Rosedale on Friday, March 29, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 30, 2019