Shirley L. Feldman, of Towson, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 95. She is survived by her wife, Virginia Simpson; nephew, Sanford (Tobey) Schreiber and generations of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Aaron and Goldye Feldman; sister, Henrietta (Alvin) Pasarew and nephew, Russell Schreiber.Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice