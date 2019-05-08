|
Shirley Laverne Bishop of Catonsville, went home to Jesus on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born April 20, 1934 in Los Angeles, CA. She is survived by her husband, Gordon Lee Bishop; children Richard Lee Bishop and Cheryl Lynn Feher; sisters, Norma Durvin and Elda Hiser; grandchildren, Richard Feher, Kari Ratcliffe and Logan Flook; and great-grandaughter, Raegan Feher. A Praise of Life service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00am at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3604 Chatham Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042, with a meal and fellowship immediately following. Memorial donations may be made to or the Music Ministry at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2019