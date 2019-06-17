|
Leitner , Shirley
Shirley Mae Leitner, 88, passed peacefully Thursday June 13, 2019. Born Nov. 4, 1930 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Hehn Leitner.
She is survived by her brothers: John C. Leitner and Raymond Leitner. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at the Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7601 York Rd., Towson, MD 21204 on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.
