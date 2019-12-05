|
On December 3, 2019, Shirley Lipman (nee Friedman), of Scottsdale, AZ, and formerly of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 93. She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Sheldon) Levitt and Billy Lipman (Audrey Lefton Lipman), her grandchildren, Evan Levitt and Andy Levitt, and her great-grandson, Noam Joseph Levitt. She is predeceased by her husband, Jerome Lipman, and her siblings, the Hon. Sol J. Friedman and Mary Stotsky, and parents, Morris and Ethel Friedman.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, December 6, at 11am. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Smile On Seniors, 2110 Lincoln Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85016. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Baltimore, MD 21208, Saturday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 5, 2019