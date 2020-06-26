Shirley Lynn Lose
Shirley Lynn Lose, age 74, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on June 23, 2020 at her home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of John Robert Bell and Ethelreda Helen (Ludwig) Griffin and wife of the late Hubert Clifton Lose, Jr. Shirley lived in Edgewood most of her life and was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She was best known for her Jewish apple cake and enjoyed playing Bingo and taking yearly trips to Foxwoods Casino & Resort in Connecticut.

Shirley is survived by her children, Hubert (Colleen) C. Lose, III of Forest Hill, Michelle (Edward) M. Manfredi of White Hall, and Daniel (Meghan) A. Lose of Abingdon; five grandchildren, Alicyn Lose, Roman and Luke Manfredi, and Jackson and Brody Lose; and a sister, Patricia Iseman of Baltimore.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Fay McDevitt.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, June 30 at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., 1317 Cokesbury Road, Abingdon, MD 21009. A private funeral mass will be held for family and invited guests on Wednesday, July 1. Interment will follow the service at Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston.

The family welcomes flowers; however, memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or to the American Lung Association, 625 Governor Printz Blvd., Suite 2, Essington, PA 19029.

To leave condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
