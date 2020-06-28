Shirley Lynn Lose
Shirley Lynn Lose, 74, of Edgewood, passed away on June 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Hubert Clifton Lose, Jr. Surviving are three children, five grandchildren and one sister. Visitation from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Tues., June 30 at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., 1317 Cokesbury Road, Abingdon, MD 21009. A private funeral mass will be held for family and invited guests on Wed., July 1. To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
JUN
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
