Shirley Lynn Lose, 74, of Edgewood, passed away on June 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Hubert Clifton Lose, Jr. Surviving are three children, five grandchildren and one sister. Visitation from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Tues., June 30 at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., 1317 Cokesbury Road, Abingdon, MD 21009. A private funeral mass will be held for family and invited guests on Wed., July 1. To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.