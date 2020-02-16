Home

Shirley M. Smith

Shirley M. Smith Notice
On February 14, 2020, Shirley M. Smith (nee Hughes) passed away surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth I. Smith; devoted mother of Pamela Lang and her husband Christopher, and Jeffrey W. Smith; dear sister of Mary Kecken and the late Betty Pietruszewski; loving grandmother of Carley Weissert and her husband Justin, Kristen Reid and her husband Jim, Hunter Lang and Kendall Lang; cherished great-grandmother of Kennedy and Austen Weissert. Services will be private. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. Online tributes may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
