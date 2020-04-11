|
On April 7, 2020, Shirley Mae Horner (nee Akers), loving wife of the late James Horner; dear mother of James "Jim" Horner and Karin Blucher. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Shawn, Gregory, Lauren, Jamie, Johnette and eight great-grandchildren.
Private interment services will be held in the Loudon Park Cemetery on Monday, April 13th at 11 AM. Funeral arrangements with the locally-owned LOUDON PARK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3620 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD (21229.) Due to current COVID 19 pandemic, we will live stream the graveside services and they will be available on the Loudon Park Funeral Home FACEBOOK page and will remain posted there afterwards. www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 11, 2020