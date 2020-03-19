|
|
Shirley Mae Ward-Schultheis passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in North Carolina on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1936 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Emma Myrtle and Henry Ohl.
Shirley worked for over thirty years at Giant Food in Pikesville, Maryland, however, her greatest accomplishment was raising her five girls, and she treasured spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley was loved and respected by many family members, friends, and co-workers. She is survived by her loving daughters, Donna Schwartz and husband David, Diane Ward, Darlene Hughes and husband Keith, and Debbie Garland and husband Meredith; cherished grandchildren,Erin Mollohan and husband Victor, Christopher Schwartz and wife Rebecca Lee, Megan Schmidtand husband Stu, Nicholas Glascock, Ryan Ward, Kyle Garland, and Kayla Garland; and great-grandchildren, Declan and Haley Mollohan. She was predeceased by her dear daughter, Dawn Ward Burrus and brother Donald Ohl.
Private viewing and funeral at Eline Funeral Home, Reisterstown, Maryland on March 20, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to the graveside service to be held at Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Baltimore County Humane Society or Gilchrist Hospice Care.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020