Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
More Obituaries for Shirley Rubin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Margaret Rubin

Shirley Margaret Rubin Notice
Shirley Margaret Rubin, of Baltimore, MD passed away on September 4, 2019 at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 26 years, Benjamin Rubin, parents, Joseph and Goldie Crawford, and sisters, Mildred Yellin and Doris Crawford. She is survived by her children, Joseph Rubin (partner, Jane Engel) and Rochelle (Dr. Keith) Rotenberg, grandchildren, Beth Rotenberg (Matthew Snyder), Markus (Allison) Rotenberg, Gail (Bradford) Sharpless, Benjamin (Chelsa) Rubin, and great-grandchildren, Maia and Stephen Rotenberg, William and David Sharpless, Isaac and Meredith Rubin.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, September 8, at 10 am. Interment Beth Jacob Anshe Veshear Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . Please see Levinson's website for shiva information.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
