Shirley Hooper of Street, Maryland was called home to Heaven on November 11th, 2020. Shirley was born in Churchville, Maryland to Corthell Frank and Betty Ruth Cullum on November 6th,1941.
For a 17 year old girl, Christmas was the most romantic time of the year. So she married the love of her life, Bob Hooper, on Christmas Eve of 1958. After almost 50 years of marriage, he then preceded her in 2008. She recently recalled that his blonde hair, blue eyes and athleticism caught her attention early on. But what she said had her falling for her husband for all those years was that he was perfect; perfect for her in every way. Of all their years together, God was always at the center of their marriage and life. She was a very involved member of Fawn Grove Church of the Nazarene since 1966. Shirley's love for God, her husband, family and friends radiated through her in the most beautiful of ways. You couldn't help but smile when you were around her and you never wanted her hugs to end because they brought such love and comfort when you needed it most. She leaves behind a legacy of patience, kindness, unwavering faith, grace and a candy bowl that was always filled with everyone's favorites. Her compassion was endless as she humbly gave to others, never wanting recognition but simply to serve her God.
She is preceded by her brother Frank Cullum and her son Bobby Ray Hooper.
She is survived by her brother Rocky Cullum and his wife Lois; her children and their spouses, Terrie and Mike Fraer, Cindy and Ben Hushon, and Scott Hooper; 6 grandchildren and their spouses, Ryan & Katie Fraer, Corey Fraer, Tim and Ashley Hushon, Tabitha and Brandon Krone, Thomas and John Hooper; and 3 beautiful great-grandchildren, Mason, Brandon & Autumn Ash.
All services will be held at her church, Fawn Grove Church of the Nazarene, 5300 Fawn Grove Road Pylesville, MD 21132. Visitation will be on Sunday November 15th from 2-5pm. Her celebration of life will be Monday November 16th at 10am, burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Senator Bob Hooper Hospice House, which was very near and dear to her heart. https://www.bobhooperhouse.org/
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.