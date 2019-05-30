Home

On May 28, 2019, Shirley Michaelson-Levin (nee Mutchnik); beloved wife of the late Sylvan Michaelson and the late Ted Levin; devoted mother of Jean (Jim) Pittler, Daniel (Naomi) Michaelson, and Robin (David) Golberg; dear sister of the late Melvin Mutchnik; loving grandmother of Brian Pittler, Sam Michaelson, Francine Michaelson, and Sandra Golberg; adored daughter of the late Lillian and Henry Mutchnik. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, May 30, at 12 pm. Interment Bnai Israel Cemetery - 3701 Southern Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Winter Growth Assisted Living, 5460 Ruth Keeton Way, Columbia, MD 21044. The family will be receiving at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, Thursday following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 30, 2019
