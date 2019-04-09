|
|
On April 7, 2019, Shirley Miller (nee Erkes); loving wife of the late Sydney Miller; cherished mother of Barbara (Elliot) Rosenthal and Phyllis (Larry) Brash; adored sister of the late Fruma Pressman and Meyer Erkes; devoted daughter of the late Charles and Anne Erkes; dear grandmother of Joy (Ross) Demain, Sarah Rosenthal, and Andrew and Michael Brash; great-grandmother of Lily, Logan and Shane Demain. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, April 9, at 12 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, B'nai Brith International - Chesapeake Bay Region, P.O. Box 4488, Silver Spring, MD 20914, or the . In mourning at 3206 Bonnie Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Friday morning, followed by shiva in Florida.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 9, 2019