Shirley Miller

On July 26, 2020, Shirley Mae Miller (nee Brown), age 88, beloved wife of the late Edward E. Miller, Jr., loving daughter of the late Herbert D. and Beatrice F. Brown (nee Jockisch), devoted niece of the late John J. (Jack) Jockisch, birth mother of Heather I. Johnson, grandmother of Linzie and Katie Johnson, devoted cousin of Diane H. Cosgrove, also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26), on Friday, July 31, 2020 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM. A Prayer Service will be held at the Ruck-Towson Chapel at 12:30 PM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In accordance with Maryland Law, facemasks and social distancing is required. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church in Towson at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: Project Liberty Ship, Inc., P.O.Box 25846, Baltimore, Md. 21224.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store