On March 1, 2020 SHIRLEY A. MILLS of Fallston; beloved wife of the late Leo G. Mills; and loving father of Donna Bergin and husband John, Richard Mills and partner Ladonna Moore, John Mills and late wife Elizabeth; cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Justin, Ricky and wife Brittany, Lauren and husband JT, Michael, Dalton and Shane; great grandmother to Anna, Maximus, and Leo; dear sister-in-law of Ralph Malin and loving aunt of Debbie Schoppert and husband John, and their children Christa, Jason, and John.
Her life will be celebrated with a Memorial Mass at St Mark's Church in Fallston on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice (gilchristcarestcares.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2020