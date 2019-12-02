Home

Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Shirley Oliner

Shirley Oliner Notice
Shirley Oliner (nee Waxman), passed away on December 1, 2019, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Oliner, her sister Lilyon Fradin, and her parents Leon and Ida Waxman. She is survived by her children Stephen (Jane Epstein) Oliner and Barbara (Dr. Ivan) Metzger, her grandchildren Lauren (Dr. Benjamin) Kleinman, Jonathan Oliner, Ian (Samantha) Oliner, Rochelle Metzger, Dr. Chad (Dr. Dana) Metzger and three great grandchildren.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, December 3, at 1 pm. Interment Bnai Israel Cemetery - 3701 Southern Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 2, 2019
