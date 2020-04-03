|
Shirley P. Anderson, age 85, of Cambridge, Maryland passed away on March 28, 2020 at Dorchester General Hospital in Cambridge, Maryland. Born in Carney, Maryland, she was the daughter of Charles Linwood and Margaret May (Smith) McDaniel and wife of 45 years to Stephen H. Anderson. Her parents owned & operated the Blue Bell Restaurant in Fallston and she worked there for many years. She enjoyed her flowers, especially her roses, eating crabs and going to Florida, as they were snowbirds. She truly loved Harford County even though she lived in Cambridge and enjoyed the serene sound of the water and the taking pictures of the beautiful sunset. She was loved by many and her favorite bird was the cardinal and her favorite color was burgundy. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and her husband above all else.
In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Mary (Michael) Ziehl of Forest Hill, Deidra (Mark) Gullion of Street, and Karen Anderson of Bel Air; three sons, Charles Hanna of Havre de Grace, James (Terry) Hanna, Jr. of Colora, and Richard (Jennifer) Hanna of Darlington; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; four sisters, Phyllis Anderson, Marguerite Rudolf, Sharon Kilby, and Annette George.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Charles McDaniel, Jr. and James and Calvin McDaniel; and sister, Virginia Lancaster.
"Due to the Executive Directive from the Governor regarding limited gatherings, all services will be private."
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Salvation Army, P.O. Box 309, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2020