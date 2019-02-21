|
|
August 16, 1937- February 16, 2019Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was 81 years old. She is survived by her husband Ronald of 58 years, her daughter Lisa McCardle, sons, Ronald Jr., John and James. Grandchildren Heather, Patrick, Kelsey, Robert and Ryan. Great grandchildren James, Adeline and Ryan. Sisters Anne Kramer and Virginia Lee Shrader and brother William Ernest Evans. Nieces Sharon Baker and Denise Silver and many, many more nieces and nephews. She was born and educated in Washington, D.C. and was a housewife and mother for several years, and then worked at the Job Corps center in Laurel, Maryland. Viewing will be at Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A. in Laurel, Maryland on Sunday, February 24th from 2-4 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Resurrection of our Lord Roman Catholic Church 8402 Brock Bridge Road, Laurel, Maryland on Monday February 25th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2019