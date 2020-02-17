Home

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Shirley Rosenzweig (nee Berman), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on February 16, 2020, at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her loving husband Morris Rosenzweig, her sister Jeanne Steinhorn, and her parents Sarah and Max Berman. She is survived by her children Abby (Allan) Richmond, and Mindy Rosenzweig, her grandchildren Melissa (Ryan) Gagnet and Ryan (Melissa) Richmond, and by her great-grandchildren Marissa Brady and Samantha Gagnet. She is also survived by her caregivers Karen and Daneen.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 19, at 2 pm. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 7111 Park Heights Avenue Apt. 103, Baltimore, MD 21215, Wednesday following interment and Thursday starting at 2 pm with services at 7 pm both evenings.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
