Shirley Snyder
Shirley Ida (Balk) Snyder passed away on Thursday July 23, 2020 at the age of 97 after a long and blessed life. She is survived by her loving children, Sharon Marsha (Coleman) Reichlyn, Arlene Yehudas (Bruce) Snyder, Leslie Diane (David) Portney, and Barbara Gail (Jack) Prince; and her beloved sister, Martha (Meier) Glasner; grandchildren, Lauren (Travis) Hurley, Daniel (Elisa) Snyder, Jessica Portney, Ben Portney, Jeremy (Patty) Prince, Bryan Prince, and Rachel Wendy Reichlyn; great grandson, Henry Jabari Hurley; dearest cousin, Ida Gulin; cousins once removed, Joan (Stuart) Schoenfeld, and Jeffrey (Corinne) Gulin; nephew, Ira (Rita) Meier; and nieces, Sherryl (David) Silberman and Susan (Stephen) Trail. She was predeceased by her adored and adoring husband, Irvin Snyder; brother, Martin Balk; and parents, Jacob and Rebecca (Jacobs) Balk, and sister-in-law Hannah (Snyder) Sober.

Shirley will always be remembered for living a full life with exuberance, accomplishments, escapades and humor as wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, cousin, nurse, student, friend and mentor. She was a continual source of amazement, inspiration, kindness and blessings to her family and the countless old and new friends she kept making up to the last moments of her life.

She was especially proud to be a Sinai nurse, graduating from the old Sinai Hospital School of Nursing; a graduate of Johns Hopkins University with a Masters in Counseling later in life, and her career as a Public School Health nurse for Baltimore City and Baltimore County Public Schools. She spent many happy summers at Camp Park Hill and Camp Louise as a staff nurse. She was a member of the Beth El Book Club group and a lifelong member of Hadassah Greater Baltimore and the Sinai Nurses Alumni Association.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Rd, Suite 205, Baltimore, Maryland 21208 or Johns Hopkins University, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
July 25, 2020
Leslie , So sorry to hear about your Mom’s passing .... I remember how kind your Mom was . I hope the days get easier as you tell the wonderful stories of her life ... Fran Zuskin Neville
Fran Zuskin Neville
Friend
