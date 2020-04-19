|
|
Shirley Stiegler Lambert passed away suddenly on the morning of April 16, 2020. Her husband, Charles F. Lambert, to whom she was married almost 65 years, survives her. Born March 7, 1932 in Baltimore, to the late Wilhelmina and William Herman Stiegler, Jr.; she outlived her two siblings, Ruth Hauswald and William H. Stiegler, III. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her most cherished possessions, her daughters, Linda Lambert Roe and Lisa and Edward Manekin, her grandchildren, Brittany and Eric Carey, Shelby Manekin, Austin Roe and Colby Manekin; her great-grandchildren, James and Alice Carey; and many nieces and nephews. Shirley truly enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their many dance recitals and sporting events.
Due to the Coronavirus and Maryland guidelines, a private service will be held with the immediate family at the gravesite. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. Friends and relatives may contribute in memory of Shirley Lambert to The .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020