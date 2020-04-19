Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Stiegler Lambert


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Stiegler Lambert Notice
Shirley Stiegler Lambert passed away suddenly on the morning of April 16, 2020. Her husband, Charles F. Lambert, to whom she was married almost 65 years, survives her. Born March 7, 1932 in Baltimore, to the late Wilhelmina and William Herman Stiegler, Jr.; she outlived her two siblings, Ruth Hauswald and William H. Stiegler, III. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her most cherished possessions, her daughters, Linda Lambert Roe and Lisa and Edward Manekin, her grandchildren, Brittany and Eric Carey, Shelby Manekin, Austin Roe and Colby Manekin; her great-grandchildren, James and Alice Carey; and many nieces and nephews. Shirley truly enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their many dance recitals and sporting events.

Due to the Coronavirus and Maryland guidelines, a private service will be held with the immediate family at the gravesite. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. Friends and relatives may contribute in memory of Shirley Lambert to The .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -