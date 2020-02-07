Home

Shirley Sweren, passed away on February 6, 2020 at the age of 96. She is survived by her loving children, Joel Sweren (Fran Levene) and Herbert (Aileen) Sweren, grandchildren, Heather Sweren (Danny) Hsia, Jaclyn Sweren (Aaron) Fultz, Jacqueline Morris and Ben Morris, great-grandchilren, Alex Hsia, Madelyn Hsia, Kenzie Fultz and Bryson Fultz; she was predeceased by her loving husband, Morton Sweren, sister, Judith Weinberg Rubin and parents, Jacob and Eva Weinberg.

Graveside services at Kneseth Israel Cemetery, Annapolis MD are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave, NW, Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005. The family will be receiving at 4107 Winterhazel Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 on Sunday from 2-6 pm. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
