Shirley Mamie Taylor Hill, the only child of Elizabeth and Walter A. Taylor, Jr., was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 12, 1933 and transitioned to her heavenly home after a short valiant battle with cancer on November 27, 2020.



A Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science graduate of Morgan State University, she completed post-graduate studies at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland. Shirley was an educator who fulfilled her calling within the Baltimore City Public School System for 42 years. She was an English teacher, Coordinating Teacher, and Department Head. She then served as Assistant Principal (Green Spring Jr. High School, Lake Clifton Eastern High School) and Principal (Frederick Douglas High School), before her retirement as Assistant to the Southern Area Superintendent in 1997.



For 57 years Shirley T. Hill was married to the late Talmadge L. Hill, Jr. Shirley grew up in Concord Baptist Church and was honored as a Church Legend at Concord's 80th Anniversary in 2017. She delighted in serving humankind through community service and social organizations, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Epsilon Omega Chapter; Charter Member, the Patapsco River (Maryland) Chapter of The Links, Inc.; Charter Member, Baltimore County Chapter of The Pierians, Inc.; Jack and Jill of America, Inc.; the Que-ettes; and the Kompanions.



She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters Talmira Hill DeLena and Felicia Hill-Briggs, Ph.D.; sons-in-law James DeLena and Ian R. Briggs; grandson Julian R. Briggs; cousins Leo Burroughs, Jr., Barbara Williamson, Jackie Spencer, and Joanne Chambers; sister-in-law Freddie Lucas, Ph.D.; niece Hillary Lucas; grandnephew Walter Rouse; grandniece Cody Lucas; and hosts of friends and colleagues.



Homegoing services will be held on December 8, 2020, wake at 10:00 a.m. and funeral at 10:30 a.m., at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Home, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133. The service will be live streamed, and a link is available for all who wish to join remotely. The interment will follow immediately at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Shirley T. Hill to Ivy and Pearls for Excellence, Inc., by mail to P.O. Box 67006, Baltimore, Maryland 21215.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store