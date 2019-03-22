Shirley Virginia Easter, age 87, of Aberdeen, MD passed away on March 18, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Harry and Pauline Griffin. Loving wife of 54 years to the late Henry McRay Easter, Sr.A loving Mother of six, she was "Mom" to the many who came to know her for her selfless, fun loving and caring spirit. As her family's greatest "cheerleader", she never missed a game, while always making it a point to cheer louder and longer than those of any opposing team. Her most cherished role was that of being "Nanny" to her many adoring grandchildren. Mrs. Easter is survived by her children: Linda Simons of Hamlin, PA; Elaine Morgan of Aberdeen; Henry "Butch" Easter Jr. and wife Terry of Aberdeen; Debbie Schoeberlein and husband Kevin of Havre de Grace; Susan Easter and husband Bob Goetz of Baltimore; David Easter and wife Terri Preston of Aberdeen; her brother: Richard Griffin of Port Deposit; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great- great grandchild and several Nieces and Nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Griffin, sister, Joyce Griffin and son-in-law, Kendall Morgan.Services will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will take place in Harford Memorial Gardens.Those who desire contributions can be made to: The Harford event "breast friends and more".Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary